Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office knocked down by government officials

Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai was turned into ruins after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished it on Wednesday.

The actress has been an active voice in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput - be it calling out Bollywood's drug mafia, or nepotism-promoting cabal.

Amid the entire scenario, Kangana arrived in Mumbai alongside heavy security and shared inside videos of her office space.

"Death of democracy," Kangana captioned the videos.

Earlier in the day, the actress had tweeted, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like."

Shortly after, Kangana started receiving support from a number of eminent politicians.

However, very few actors and celebrities voiced concern over the matter.

The Bombay High Court also ruled in Kangana's favour and asked the BMC to stay its demolition and reply to the actress' petition which was filed by her lawyer.

Kangana's advocate stated while speaking to the media, "BMC and we have to work as per law. We will work as per the law codes. No one can intimidate or threaten and enter someone's property like this. I will file a criminal case against them," Kangana's advocate said while speaking to the media.