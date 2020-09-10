Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's show will break all viewership records: Netflix CEO

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix series is sure to topple all records of viewership, says CEO Reed Hastings.

The owner of the online streaming giant broke his silence for the first time after striking a hefty deal with the Sussexes.

Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday, Hastings said that the show is poised to become the most-watched content on Netflix.



"It's gonna be epic entertainment — so excited about that deal," he said. "They're smart — they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them."

He revealed that he had high hopes with Meghan and Harry, who are all said to produce exclusive documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

"I think it'll be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year," Hastings added.

Corroborating the claim that Meghan does not plan to return to acting, he said, "The real focus for them is on being producers and on building a production capacity, so that's the key thing. They've developed a great eye for story, and we'll be working with them on that basis."

In a statement on Wednesday, Meghan and Harry issued a statement announcing their mega deal with Netflix.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the statement read.



"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action," they added.

