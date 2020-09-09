Indian actress Kondapalli Sravani allegedly commits suicide

Indian actress Kondapalli Sravani has allegedly committed suicide and was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad, Indian media reported.



The 26-year-old Kondapalli was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar on Tuesday evening.

Sravani, who mainly appears in Telugu television, was shifted to hospital by her family where the doctors pronounced her dead.

Police have launched investigation into the death of the actress.

Meanwhile, the family of Sravani has alleged that the actress took the extreme step after police failed to act against her former boyfriend Devaraj Reddy, who had been harassing her and had even received INR 100,000 from the actress.

Sravani actress had filed a complaint against Devaraj at a police station on June 22.