Sushant Singh Rajput's death clutches India as Bollywood protests Rhea's arrest

Acclaimed Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajut’s death gripped India and exposed the turbulent press of the country with its roily coverage of the tragic event.

Soon after the untimely demise of the heartthrob, the media was embroiled in a grueling coverage of what prompted the actor to take his own life while continually intensifying the war between his girlfriend and family.

Following the arrest of the late star’s girlfriend and emerging actor on Tuesday, the frenzied coverage escalated with a new wave of boisterously-created opinions on the case taking over headlines on India’s main news channels.

Chakraborty has been accused of performing ‘black magic’ on the late actor, ‘stealing’ his money and ‘prompting’ him to take drugs, through the media trial.

The coverage has also been widely criticized by several bigwigs of Bollywood who slammed the media over the ‘witch hunt’ that has wreaked havoc in the life of Chakraborty.

A quote about ‘smashing the patriarchy’ printed on Chakaborty’s shirt as she walked in for the third day of her interrogation has become the official slogan in Bollywood for her support.

Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and many others condemned her arrest by posting the quote on their social media with the hashtag ‘#JusticeForRhea.’

“Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you,” read the quote.