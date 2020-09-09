Kareena Kapoor extends love, sweet wishes to her ‘best co-star’ Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended sweet birthday wishes to her ‘best co-star’ Akshay Kumar, who turned 53 on Wednesday.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt birthday note for Akshay, saying ‘Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar’.

Kareena, while sharing a throwback behind-the-scene picture of her sister Karisma and Akshay, further wrote, “This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



On the work front, Kareena and Akshay Kumar last collaborated in film Good Newwz.

Kareena, who is best known in the Bollywood as Bebo, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.