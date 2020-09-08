Tom Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes spotted dating a chef Emilio Vitolo Jr

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes was photographed while enjoying the moments with her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr this week.



The actress, 41, was spotted dating with the 33-year-old son of famed New York City chef Emilio Vitolo in a romantic ambiance. Katie appeared to have a new man in her life one year after her rumored split from Jamie Foxx.



The actress looked stunning in a cozy gray tank top and blue jeans, hanging out with the restaurateur at the Soho restaurant last week.

Vitolo rocked classic white T-shirt and dark blue denim jeans. The two could be seen smiling, tickling each other, and looking into each other’s eyes in various paparazzi photographs.



The actress's recent sighting with Vitolo Jr. is the second time the pair have been linked in recent weeks. They first fueled dating rumors last month after being spotted at the Antique Garage in Manhattan.