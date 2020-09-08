Esra Bilgic looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photo

Famed Turkish actress Esra Bilgic looked nothing short of a vision in white and yellow outfit in the adorable photo circulating on social media.



In the dazzling picture, Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked drop dead gorgeous and the photo has taken the internet by storm.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The latest picture has been shared thousands of times on the fan pages of the Turkish star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esra Bilgic will next be seen in crime drama Ramo. The second season of the series will premiere in the last week of September.

Esra’s popularity skyrocketed after Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Pakistan in Urdu dubbing.