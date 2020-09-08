Mahesh Bhatt’s son lashes out at him for ‘never treating him as his own’

L to R: Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt

Acclaimed Indian director Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt once lashed out at his father for treating him coldly as compared to his other children, Pooja, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

Rahul has always been open about having sour ties with his father and unearthed interview of the director’s son has been making rounds that exhibits him reiterating that.

“My father Mahesh Bhatt never treated me like his own child. It's the raw uncut truth about my relationship with my father. Perhaps if Mr Mahesh Bhatt had been a father to me I wouldn't have got into the friendship with Headley,” Rahul said.

“My childhood insecurities, the lack of a father-figure in my growing years were lacunas in my life that Mr Headley used to win over my confidence. I was vulnerable. I had no father to guide me in my growing years," he added.

“I maintain my father was always been indifferent to me. He has always treated me like a [expletive]. I felt like Andy Garcia in The Godfather 3,” he said.

"I am not a bitter person. I think I am 'better' person because of Mr Bhatt's treatment. I believe what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. I grew up with these feelings of anger and resentment which could've easily be harnessed by Mr Headley. That's what bothers me. I think I escaped miraculously from real damage."