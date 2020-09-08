Ellen DeGeneres rejected Pheobe Buffay’s role on ‘Friends’?

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres has carved a name for herself as one of the leading talk show hosts in the business.

However, before she was known as the face of day-time television, DeGeneres had dabbled well into the acting business through her own show called Ellen.

Rumour had it that DeGeneres was approached for a main role on the Jennifer Aniston-starrer Friends. However, years later she set the record straight on The Howard Stern Show in 2015.

She told the radio legend that she wasn’t approached to play the role of Phoebe Buffay, which later went to Lisa Kudrow, and neither did she reject anything.

That being said, the actor for the role of the hipster musician was cautiously picked as Kathy Griffin and Jane Lynch too were rumoured to have been considered for the part.