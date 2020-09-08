close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 8, 2020

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 08, 2020
Indian film star Jaya Prakash suffers cardiac arrest, passes away at age of 74

India’s Telugu film actor Jaya Prakash Reddy died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning, Indian media reported.

The versatile actor was fondly known as JP. He was 74.

According to Indian media, Jaya Prakash died at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

He made his film debut at the age of 40 in 1998.

Jaya was working as a police sub-inspector when he got an opportunity to work in films.

Prakash Reddy's most popular films include Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu and others.

