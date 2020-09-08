Prince Harry slips into American accent to exhibit ‘US immersion’

Prince Harry was recently detected slipping into a newly-adopted American accent that could possibly hint at how he has settled well into the US.

According to a body language expert, the Duke of Sussex seems to be feeling ‘right at home’ across the pond as he ‘adopts traces of an American accent’.

The detection was made through his recent promo of Netflix documentary, Rising Phoenix, which showed his ‘US immersion.’

To promote the documentary, the duke recently had a Zoom call with Paralympians where he had praised the athletes and stressed on the significance of the documentary.

Body language expert, Judi James told The Express: "Immersing himself in a cause he loves, Harry also shows signs of his immersion in a US lifestyle here, adopting the traces of an American accent when he pronounces ‘matter’ as ‘madder’ before showing us some signature moves that he appears to have mirrored from Meghan, like the hand on the chest and upward glance while searching for words."

"Harry looks active in listening mode, with some fast-blinking and heavy swallowing, suggesting a desire to get it all right when he does talk, but then he places a finger across his lips as he listens to raise his image of authority in a gesture of status and evaluation,” James added.

"When he speaks he adopts the same air of youthful energy as the other people on screen, using the Meghan chest-pat gesture to suggest deep emotion as he tells them about ‘my biggest hope’,” she continued.

"Throwing one hand out across the screen suggests energy and a hands-on approach but later he reverts to a series of precision gestures like the single or cluster precision pinch with his fingers to suggest he is also the man with a very precise plan for change,” she added.

“The signature statement or spin that Harry seems to be using recently is the line about ‘changing the world’ and he uses it here, emphasizing and reminding us how vast Harry and Meghan believe their reach and their influence to be now,” she said.

"At the end he uses the Meghan move of a more modest pose, clapping his hands once to motivate us all to get on with change and then smiling and self-diminishing his torso by pulling in his arms to register friendship,” she concluded.