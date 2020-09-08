Kangana Ranaut berated for using taxpayers’ money for police protection

Kangana Ranaut's police protection has sparked ample backlash from fans and celebrities alike

B-Town actor Kangana Ranaut has become center of criticism after she stated that her life was in danger in Mumbai, after which was given governmental protection.

However, the move has sparked ample backlash from fans and celebrities alike who claim that taxpayers’ money should be used for things of actual significance.

A Twitter user told Swara Bhasker that given the numerous social media attacks she has to endure, she too should be given police protection.

Responding to that, the Veere Di Wedding actor said: “Thank uuuuu Nazma but no.. I’d rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues.. like development.. or malnutrition.”

Ator Kubra Sait too responded to the news and took a dig at Kangana by asking whether her demands were being fulfilled through the taxpayers’ money.

“Just checking, is it going out my taxes?” said Kubra.



