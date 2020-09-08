Police file case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters on complaint of Rhea Chakraborty

Indian police have registered a case against late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh on the complaint of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.



The case against Priyanka, Mitu and Dehli-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others has been filed at Banrda police station after Rhea claimed they prescribed drugs to Sushant without consultation.

The Jalebi actress had requested Mumbai Police to file a first information report against the accused under sections of IPC and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

It also claimed that Dr Tarun had sent a prescription through Priyanka to Sushant in which he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

It stated that the "drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020."