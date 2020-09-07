Ertugrul actor wins hearts with pro-Pakistan message on Defence Day

Turkish actor Celal Al on Sunday shared an Instagram post to commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day.

The actor, who essays the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in the popular Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", shared Pakistan and Turkey's flags to his Instagram stories with hashtag #PakistanZindaba.

Ertugrul is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.