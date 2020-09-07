close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Ertugrul actor wins hearts with pro-Pakistan message on Defence Day

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 07, 2020

Turkish actor Celal Al on Sunday shared an Instagram post to commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day.

The actor, who essays the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in the popular Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", shared Pakistan and Turkey's flags to his Instagram stories with hashtag #PakistanZindaba.

Ertugrul is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.  

