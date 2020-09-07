Rhea Chakraborty admits procuring drugs, coordinating drug peddlers: reports

Bollywood actress and rumoured girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has admitted of procuring drugs and coordinating with drug peddler Zaid Vilatra.



According to Indian media, during an interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle in Sushant’s death case, the Jalebi actress has also named some Bollywood bigwigs.

She has also admitted that her brother Showick Chakraborty, who was arrested by NCB alongwith Samuel Miranda, was also an active part of the drug cartel.

The media reports further claimed Rhea has also stated before the NCB names of several Bollywood A-listers during the drug probe.

The actress has also revealed that drugs used to come for the Dil Bechara actor through Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, the house manager and house help of Sushant respectively.

Meanwhile, Dipesh and Samuel, who are under the custody, have disclosed in their statements to NCB that Rhea Chakraborty was behind procurement of illegal drugs for Sushant’s home and that Bollywood celebrities used to attend drug parties and bring drugs to such parties at his farmhouse.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.