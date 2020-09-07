Meghan Markle loves Princess Diana's precious gift, presented by Prince Harry

Prince Harry did the best things to delight Meghan Markle on their big occasion and proposed her with a gold diamond engagement ring, using stones from his mum Princess Diana's collection.



Meghan's beautiful engagement ring was definitely made for a princess, reportedly designed with two precious diamonds from Harry's mother Princess Diana 's collection and one from Botswana.

It was a moment when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were standing in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden to make big announcement that they were getting married, everyone's eyes went straight to Meghan's left hand.



The ring was redesigned around the time of their first wedding anniversary as Harry wanted to make it special.

It shows Harry's love for her mum and wife Meghan Markle , and depicts that the prince is so romantic and so thoughtful.



Harry spoke proudly about the ring during their engagement interview, saying: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."