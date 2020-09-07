close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Meghan Markle loves Princess Diana's precious gift, presented by Prince Harry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 07, 2020

Prince Harry  did  the best things to  delight Meghan Markle on their big occasion and   proposed her with a gold diamond engagement ring, using stones from his mum Princess Diana's collection.

Meghan's beautiful engagement ring was definitely made for a princess, reportedly designed with two precious diamonds from Harry's  mother Princess Diana 's collection and one from Botswana.

It was a moment when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were standing in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden to make big announcement that they were getting married, everyone's eyes went straight to Meghan's left hand.

The  ring was redesigned around the time of their first wedding anniversary as Harry wanted to make it special. 

It shows Harry's love for her mum and wife Meghan Markle , and depicts  that  the prince is so romantic and  so thoughtful.

Harry spoke proudly about the ring during their engagement interview, saying: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

