Tiger Shroff is all set to make his debut as singer with his song ‘Unbelievable’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to make his debut as a singer, saying he always wanted to sing and dance to his own song.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Baaghi 3 actor shared the motion poster of his song Unbelievable and said, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward.”

“Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new’, he said and added “Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon.”



He further said with hashtags, the teaser of Unbelievable will be released soon. “#YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon.”

Tiger Shroff, whose real name is Jai Hemant made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with action film Heropanti.

He was last seen in Baaghi 3.