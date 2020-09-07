Sushant Singh Rajput put up his dogs for adoption a day before he passed away

Sushant Singh Rajput transferred some money to him for his pets Amar, Akbar and Anthony

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput put up his three dogs for adoption, a day before he took his own life.

According to the deceased star’s caretaker of his Lonavala farm, Raees, the actor transferred some money to him for his pets Amar, Akbar and Anthony.

Raees told IANS: "On June 14 afternoon, I saw the news that Sushant sir has committed suicide on TV news channels and at first I could not believe what I was seeing. Just a day before, he had transferred money to my account to take care of his pet dogs, Amar, Akbar and Anthony.”

“Even though the agreement had expired in May 2020, Sushant sir had made advance payment for the months of June and July. He was planning to shift to the farmhouse and practise organic farming,” he added.

"In January, Sushant sir came with Rhea to celebrate his birthday. They were accompanied by Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and some friends. Then, Sushant sir came here in the last week of February. At that time he was accompanied by Dipesh Sawant, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and a cook named Keshav. His March trip got cancelled," said Raees.