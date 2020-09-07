Amrita Arora claps back at those saying Malaika ‘deserved’ to get coronavirus

Amrita Arora has now given an earful to all those who have been spreading Malaika's confidential reports

Bollywood star Malaika Arora’s coronavirus test report has been circulating all over the web ever since she confirmed that she tested positive.

Her sister Amrita Arora has now given an earful to all those who have been spreading the confidential reports on the internet without consent.

Turning to her Instagram, Amrita wrote: “My sister’s results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with?”

“How is this ok????????? What’s has happened to us humans sad sad state of affairs,” she added.

She also slammed those who claimed the actor “deserved” to get infected with COVID-19: “Was posting her result of any use to anyone ?????? She’s a responsible citizen who would’ve declared it anyway! What’s the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why why why!!”

“The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place ... How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let’s just respect what’s happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! STOP!” she said.