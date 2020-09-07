Humayun Saeed pays rich tribute to frontline warriors

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has paid rich tribute to frontline warriors—the healthcare workers—who worked tirelessly day and night to fight coronavirus pandemic.



Taking to Instagram, Humayun shared ISPR’s short video package that paid tribute to doctors, healthcare workers, LEAs and civil administration on Defence and Martyr’s Day 2020, and said, “Sarfarosh Forever indebted to our frontline warriors - our health care workers - who worked tirelessly day & night to fight this pandemic and emerged stronger, Alhamdulillah.”

In another post on Defence Day, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor revealed that his mother always wanted to see him in army uniform.



He wrote, “My mother always wanted to see me in the army uniform and I got to do that the very first time in Wilco.”

“Salute, love and prayers for our armed forces who are not afraid to sacrifice their lives to protect ours. May Allah bless our martyrs, may He guard our soldiers. Pakistan Zindabad #DefenceDay #6thSeptember.”



On the work front, Humayun Saeed will next be seen in film London Nahi Jaunga, that also features Mehwish Hayat.