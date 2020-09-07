Esra Bilgic's performance in crime drama Ramo leaves fans gushing

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame with her role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is giving rise to her popularity with her stunning performance in new crime dram Ramo.

In the Turkish crime drama, the actress has enthralled the fans with her powerful performance and won the hearts of admirers with her acting skills.

The some clips of the drama, showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım, have left her fans awestruck.



Her dazzling looks in the drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

The second season of Ramo will reportedly go on-air in the last week of September.

Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, also shared a screengrab of Ramo on her Instagram Story.

