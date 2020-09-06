close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
Web Desk
September 6, 2020

Esra Bilgic's 'Ertugrul' rehearsal video resurfaces

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 06, 2020

A throwback video of Turkish actress Esra Bilgic is resurfacing on the internet which shows the hard work she put in to her role as Halime Hatun.  

She rose to international fame due to her outstanding performance in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actress went through intense gym workouts and rehearsals to fit into the role of a Seljuk warrior who got married to Ertugrul.

There are plenty of behind-the-scene videos available on the internet that show the actors prepped hard for the historical series.

One such video shows Esra Bilgic sweating it out in the gym and taking part in sword fights to prepare herself for her role as Halime Hatun. 

