‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan confirms his visit to Pakistan in October

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has finally confirmed his much-awaited visit to Pakistan.



Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu quoting Frontiers World, a London-based events management outfit, reported that Altan aka Ertugrul will be visiting Pakistan in October.

According to the press release of Frontiers World, the outfit organising the trip of in collaboration with official Turkish broadcaster TRT, a three-day star-studded tour ‘Jashn-e-Ertuğrul’ from 9-11 October will bring Altan face-to-face with his fans across Pakistan.

Engin will meet his fans in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The Turkish epic star will hold an exclusive on-stage question and answer sessions.

Earlier, there were reports that Engin Altan will be visiting Pakistan soon and perform the groundbreaking of a mosque in Islamabad.

Engin’s popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in the country in Urdu dubbing.