close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 6, 2020

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest dazzling pictures

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 06, 2020
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest dazzling pictures

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday left her over 43 million followers on Instagram awe-struck with her latest dazzling photos.

The stunning actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted adorable photos wherein she can be seen donning white off-shoulder top and blue denim jeans.

Katrina looked ethereal in the latest photos.

The Bharat actress captioned the endearing post with a coffee emoji and wrote “Sunday’s with my favourite.”

View this post on Instagram

Sunday’s with my favourite ️ @abheetgidwani

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

The film was set to release in March, 2020, but delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz