Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest dazzling pictures

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday left her over 43 million followers on Instagram awe-struck with her latest dazzling photos.



The stunning actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted adorable photos wherein she can be seen donning white off-shoulder top and blue denim jeans.

Katrina looked ethereal in the latest photos.

The Bharat actress captioned the endearing post with a coffee emoji and wrote “Sunday’s with my favourite.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.



The film was set to release in March, 2020, but delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.