Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in latest photo with son Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, flaunted her growing baby bump in a latest adorable photo with son Taimur Ali Khan.



Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress posted a smiling photo with Taimur, wherein they can be seen wearing white and black football jerseys, showing off their numbers on respective t-shirts.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Kareena captioned it, “Excuse us... Got to go cheer for our favourite team.”

In the first picture where the actress gives thumbs up to the camera with son, Kareena’s baby bump is clearly visible.



Last month, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced they were expecting their second child.

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and had their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in film Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.