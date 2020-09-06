Suhana Khan wows her fans with stunning photos

Suhana Khan wows her fans with stunning latest photos

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently living with her parents in Mumbai, stole the spotlight on internet on Sunday after she shared her latest dazzling photo and video.



Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared short video clip wherein she can be seen sporting a black off-shoulder top and sitting on large rocks.

She also posted a close-up shot of her face and left her fans in awe with her flawless skin.

Sharing the dazzling picture and video, Suhana captioned it, “Island Girl”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Friends and showbiz stars were quick to heap praises on Suhana, who flew to Mumbai from New York to be with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.