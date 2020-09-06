Daisy Shah slammed for laughing while reading Khaled Hosseini’s tragic novel

'The laugh was on a joke that was cracked by a friend behind the camera', said Daisy Shah defending herself

Indian actor Daisy Shah has trouble knocking on her door after fans lashed out at her over her recent Instagram post.

The actor had posted a photo of herself reading Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns and laughing which left her followers peeved as the book is known to have a dark and tragic story.

“There were zero (0) comedy scenes in my copy of 'A Thousand Splendid Suns'” wrote one user.

“This is one of the saddest books. It leaves one disturbed for a few days after reading it. I probably didn't read it right, it seems,” added another.

Shah later in a now-deleted tweet, fought the trolls and defended herself, saying: “You don’t know me or my life. Am I a reader or am I using things as a prop or was I also having a conversation with some1 at the very same time or may be not. So you know what make ur own stories about whatever you want.”

Turning to Instagram, she wrote: “The laugh was on a joke that was cracked by a friend behind the camera n not for the book. All I want to say is, the pic was posted coz it was a candid capture n was focused on the smile n happiness that it emitted Since I had only read 4-5 pages then I didn’t know how intense it would get. Will be careful from now on. Sorry.”