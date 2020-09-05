Bradley Cooper slams Oscars, other industry awards

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Bradley Cooper seems to have courted a new controversy by calling industry awards "meaningless".
Eight-time nominee of Oscars made the comments during a recent interview.
The actor was interviewed by his "A Star Is Born" co-star Anthony Ramos.
Asked whether actors being “singled out” during awards can take away from the team effort that goes into a film, Cooper said: “That awards season stuff is a real test. It’s set up to foster that mentality. It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation.”
He further said: “It’s ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless.”