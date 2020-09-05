close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 5, 2020

Hina Khan is the 'Most Desirable Women' on TV

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 05, 2020

Indian actress Hina Khan has topped the list of "Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019" for the second consecutive year.

Hina played the role of "Akshara" in popular TV series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for many years.

As soon as the list was out, the name of Hina Khan started trending on Twitter in India and Pakistan.

Other actors who were included in the top five were Jennifer Winget at number 2, Nia Sharma at number 3, Erica Fernandes at number 4 while Karishma Tanna at number 5.

Talking to the Press Trust of India, she said, “I must say that the title of the most desirable woman on TV is quite intriguing, and I accept it with a lot of love."

