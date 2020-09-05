Esra Bilgic’s dazzling photo from crime drama ‘Ramo’ wins the internet

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked nothing short of a vision in a photo circulating on the social media.



The dazzling photo of the gorgeous Esra Bilgic holding a pistol in her hands is a behind-the-scene picture from her crime drama Ramo.

The second season of Ramo will reportedly go on-air in the last week of September.



Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Erturgul, also shared a screengrab of Ramo on her Instagram Story.

Earlier, on Friday, Esra treated her fans with a latest video wherein she can be seen playing a Ukulele and singing her favourite song.

She left her fans awestruck with her magical voice in the middle of the sea.