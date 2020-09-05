Esra Bilgic’s dazzling photo from crime drama ‘Ramo’ wins the internet

close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
September 5, 2020

Sat, Sep 05, 2020
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked nothing short of a vision in a photo circulating on the social media.

The dazzling photo of the gorgeous Esra Bilgic holding a pistol in her hands is a behind-the-scene picture from her crime drama Ramo.

The second season of Ramo will reportedly go on-air in the last week of September.

Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Erturgul, also shared a screengrab of Ramo  on her Instagram Story.

Earlier, on Friday, Esra treated her fans with a latest video wherein she can be seen playing a Ukulele and singing her favourite song.

She left her fans awestruck with her magical voice in the middle of the sea.

