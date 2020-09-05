After brother’s arrest, Rhea Chakraborty also likely to be taken into custody

Rhea Chakraborty allegedly tried to treat Sushant Singh Rajput's depression with marijuana

After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, a report by DNA India revealed that the actor too will soon be taken into custody.

It is being speculated that as part of a new development in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea could be detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who is being probed in abetment to the late actor’s suicide, as alleged by his family members in an FIR filed against her.

According to sources, Rhea and her entire family consumed drugs and she tried to treat her late boyfriend’s depression with marijuana and intoxicated him.

The insiders claim that the actor has always had drugs in her house owing to her brother, Showik which eventually led to Sushant’s addiction as well.

It was further revealed that the deceased star was asked to stay away from Rhea by his sister after she found out about the substance abuse that had been going on courtesy of his girlfriend.

Following a confrontation with Sushant’s sister, Rhea had given him an ultimatum to choose between her and his family, after which he grew apart from the latter.

CBI has thus far discovered that the late actor was stuck in the middle of feuds between his girlfriends and his sisters after which he took his own life.