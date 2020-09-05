Kareena Kapoor stands with Bollywood as its drug abuse scandal gets exposed

Kareena Kapoor has now given her take as she lent her support to the Producers Guild of India

The globally-revered image of Bollywood has now crumbled after its alleged dark side filled with substance abuse was revealed.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has now given her take in the midst of the entire fiasco as she lent her support to the Producers Guild of India as they responded to the allegations of drug abuse against the industry.

Kareena wrote, “With my industry,” as she shared the letter by the guild.

The letter stated: “The last few months have seen relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry across all media. The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members.”

“A picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality,” she said.

“This narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit to great effect in order to boost its ratings, readership and page views. But it is not the truth,” the guild added.

“Like any other sector there is no doubt that the film industry has its imperfections, and there must always be an ongoing attempt by any industry to improve upon itself, learn and evolve, while weeding out unsavoury elements or improper practices that hold it back. But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is a gross misrepresentation of reality,” wrote the producers’ association.

“We do not negate the personal experiences of anyone from the industry, and undoubtedly many of those entering the business and seeking to establish themselves have faced numerous hardships, struggles and disappointments in the course of building a career here,” it was added further.