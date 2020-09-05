Rhea Chakraborty's brother arrested over connection with drug dealers

Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday.

Showik has been taken into custody along with Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda.

The NCB was previously investigating the drugs angle in Sushant's death case.

According to media reports, Whatsapp chats between Showik and a friend in October 2019 proved that Showik used to buy drugs froms dealers frequently.

The Indian media earlier reported that Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi informed that Sushant used to consume marijuana with Rhea.

The news reports further quote sources adding that actress Rhea would smoke joints with Sushant's house manager, Samuel Miranda and brother Showik Chakraborty on the late actor's terrace.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case to find out if the late actor was murdered.