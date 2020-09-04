close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
Web Desk
September 4, 2020

Drake hints at appearing in Justin Bieber's music video?

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Drake on Friday thanked Justin Bieber for shooting the music video for his song with DJ Khaled.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper shared the video for the single titled "Popstar" and wrote, "Thanks JB... I owe you one".

The new music video features Justin Bieber rapping Drake's lyrics.

Justin's wife, Hailey, and the manager, Scooter Braun, also made cameo appearances.

It was not the first time Bieber has worked with DJ Khaled. He has previously collaborated with him on two songs.

Thanks JB...I owe u you one.

