KU extends deadline for submission of fees of MS, MPhil, PhD, MS, MD till Sep 11

The University of Karachi on Friday extended the last date for payment of fees of the newly accepted students of MS, MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicine) program till September 11, 2020, the KU Director Finance Tariq Kaleem said in a statement.



According to the statement, the students can submit their fees in Sindh Bank or Habib Bank Limited branch, located in the campus.