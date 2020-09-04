close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2020

KU extends deadline for submission of fees of MS, MPhil, PhD, MS, MD till Sep 11

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 04, 2020
Students can submit their fees in Sindh Bank or Habib Bank Limited branch, located in the campus. — The News/Files

The University of Karachi on Friday extended the last date for payment of fees of the newly accepted students of MS, MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicine) program till September 11, 2020, the KU Director Finance Tariq Kaleem said in a statement.

According to the statement, the students can submit their fees in Sindh Bank or Habib Bank Limited branch, located in the campus.

Latest News

More From Pakistan