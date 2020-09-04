Esra Bilgic flaunts her singing skills in latest video

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has mesmerised her fans with her new Instagram story, where she can be seen playing Ukulele.



Two days after Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan posted an adorable photo holding a guitar, the actress has left her fans awestruck with her magical voice in the middle of the sea.

Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, also wrote in Turkish language saying that her friend Merve taught her how to play ukulele for the first time when they were enjoying in the middle of the sea with friends.

Earlier, Esra shared the endearing photo wherein she could be seen trying her hand at playing guitar.

She captioned it, “It’s me again. (We’re just getting started.)”

Shortly after Esra shared the post, fans presumed as she is going to star in a new project anytime soon as the post seemingly hinting about it.