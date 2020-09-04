Ayeza Khan hits 7 million followers on Instagram

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has reached 7 million followers on photo-video sharing platform Instagram.



The Mehar Posh star has become the second most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Facebook-owned platform after Aiman Khan, who is followed by over 7.2 million followers.

Mahira Khan and Sajal Ali are followed by 6.6 million and Marva Hocane by 5.8 million followers.

Earlier in July, Ayeza Khan’s Instagram account hit six million followers and the actress had extended gratitude to the fans for their support and love.

She wrote, “6 million followers. A dream, truly.”

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently essaying the role of Mehru in romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

