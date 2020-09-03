close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 3, 2020

Armeena Khan looks gorgeous in latest pictures

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 03, 2020

Armeena Khan is followed by over two million people on Instagram. She is among the handful of celebrities who have amassed such a huge following on the Facebook-owned website.

The actress on Thursday left her two million fans in awe of her beauty as she posted a new picture on Instagram.

The caption accompanying her picture suggested that it was inspired by 'Blair Waldorf', one of the main characters of Gossip Girl.

"Channeling my inner (secret) Blair Waldorf," she said jokingly.

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram

Channeling my inner (secret) Blair Waldorf

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on




