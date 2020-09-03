Jackie Chan's seized apartments to be auctioned in Beijing

Martial arts film star Jackie Chan's two luxury Beijing apartments will be put up for auction due to an ownership dispute.

A legal dispute between two real estate firms has resulted in the properties being commandeered and put up for sale, despite appeals by the star.



The adjacent apartments in a residential compound in the capital city are where Jackie Chan and his family have lived since 2007.



The 66-year-old star is best known for hit movies 'Rush Hour' and 'Police Story'. The reason, to auction the homes, appears to be an ownership issue.



As per media reports, the apartments have a combined area of 1,217 m2 (approx. 13,100 sq ft), six bedrooms and three living areas.

The market value of the homes is reported as $14.6 million, though they are to be offered at auction on September 30 with a starting price of $10.5 million.

Chan is understood to have paid some $4.9 million for the pair after doing some promotional work for the developer Yujia Real Estate.



The apartments are reportedly being claimed as Yujia-owned assets in a dispute over payments between Yujia and another developer Tenhong Real Estate. In July, a court ordered the seizure of Yujia’s assets and ordered them to be sold.

