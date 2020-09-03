Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sacrifice a lot for love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, have sacrificed a lot for each other and their beloved son, Archie.



Meghan, who got engaged with Prince Harry in 2017, was seemingly making all the sacrifices. She was quitting her day job, moving halfway across the world, and – at the time – dedicating her life to royal service.



But the tables have turned after a few years. Now, Harry’s living in Meghan’s world, the prince might be having second thoughts, according to some reports.

When Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019, the couple made the decision not to give their son a courtesy title. They want their son to be as normal as possible.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped away from the royal duties at the beginning of 2020 and have since moved to the US with son Archie.



Prince Harry and Meghan were barred from using their HRH titles and receiving public funds for royal duties, as announced by Buckingham Palace soon after their bombshell decision to sever ties with the royal family. The couple will also no longer formally represent the Queen.



Previously, Harry was reported to have said that 'he is loving fantastic life in the US ' with her wife and son.



Harry may have the name, but Meghan’s got the vision, the connections, and the willingness to speak out on topics that a working royal would normally avoid.



Meghan is reportedly doing her best to strengthen their position and earning power in the US, which is essential if they’re going to keep the life they’re accustomed to – including paying off the $9m mortgage on their new Santa Barbara mansion.

According to reports, "Meghan’s asked Harry to trust her and let her get on with brokering some million-dollar deals for their family."



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could "come together" with the royal family in the future in a "more family-based way", claimed Omid Scobie, co-author to the Sussexes' biography 'Finding Freedom'.



He said the Sussexes still have a "very strong" relationship with Prince Charles and the Queen despite stepping back as senior royals.



