Priyanka Chopra soaks in the summer sun sporting chic outfit

Priyanka Chopra has amassed a cult following over the years, not only in Bollywood but worldwide.

To add to her already impressive portfolio, she also won the Miss World pageant.

While summer is gradually coming to an end, Priyanka shared a photo on her Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying the nice and warm weather.

In the photo, the actress glows in a stunning white breezy outfit with a pair sunglasses.



Pee Cee captioned the photo, "The last few days of summer..."

Priyanka accessorised her look with chic silver earrings and sported beachy waves.

Earlier, the Sky is Pink starlet stayed home to spend quality time with husband Nick Jonas as he ditched the VMAs.

The Closer singer and his wife celebrated the birthday of their furry friend Gino, who turned a year old today.

Nick Jonas turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Gino and wrote, “Happy birthday Gino! Wow, they grow up so fast. @priyankachopra.”







