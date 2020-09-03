Queen Elizabeth was skeptical, disapproved of Kate Middleton joining the royal family

Queen Elizabeth did not give her blessings to Kate Middleton and Prince William when they expressed their desire of getting married to each other.



In fact, the monarch was quite skeptical and had 'grave concerns' about Kate joining the royal family.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, the queen was unsure if Kate is fit to become the future Queen consort of England.

“Privately she [the Queen] had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced,” Nicholl wrote in her book The Making of a Royal Romance.

“She [the Queen] is one of the hardest working royals, despite her age, and that a future of the royal family was without a full-time job was unacceptable to her,” Nicholl added.

Other members of the royal family shared similar thoughts about Kate being inexperienced professionally.

"Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen," a source said.



However, as time passed, Middleton proved and established herself as someone deserving of the throne in the future.

She was advised by the Queen to take up charity causes.



William and Kate got engaged to each other in 2010 and tied the knot in 2011.