Sajal Ali looks drop dead gorgeous in off-shoulder top: Check out

Sajal Ali left her fans mesmerised after she posted an ethereal photo of herself on Instagram.

The actress looked ravishing in a floral off-shoulder top, which she paired with nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

She let her hair back in loose curls and can be seen looking at her reflection in the mirror.

Check out Sajal's stunning snap here

Earlier, Sajal posted an adorable picture with her pet dog

The starlet took to Instagram and shared the sweet photo without any caption.

Earlier in July, Sajal had disclosed that she had always been scared of dogs and she still is a tad bit.

She revealed, “I’ve always been scared of dogs, and still am just a little bit.”

She further said, “But I realized that once you understand them and give them a chance to be your friend, they are the sweetest.”







