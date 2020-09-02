close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2020

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey looks dashing in latest pictures






Cem Uçan played the role of Aliyar Bey who makes an alliance with Ertugrul against the enemies in popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The reason fans loved his character was his closeness to the lead character.

Uçan is followed by thousands of people on Instagram where he often shares his latest pictures and videos.

Th actor on Tuesday shared a photo to his Instagram stories where Ucan looked dashing with his long hair and glasses.

Last month, the actor shred a picture of Pakistani and Turkish flags as he congratulated his fans on the independence day of their country.



