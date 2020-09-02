Sajal Ali shares cute photo of her pet dog

Pakistani star Sajal Ali, who had recently revealed that she had always been scared of dogs, shared a cute photo of her pet dog.



The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared the sweet photo of her pet dog in her story without any caption.

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Earlier in July, Sajal had disclosed that she had always been scared of dogs and still she is just a little bit.

Sharing a photo with the pet dog. She wrote, “I’ve always been scared of dogs, and still am just a little bit.”

She further said, “But I realized that once you understand them and give them a chance to be your friend, they are the sweetest.”



