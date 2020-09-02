Ayeza Khan dazzles in gorgeous curls in new Instagram pics

Ayeza Khan left her fans craving for more after she uploaded a bunch of breath-taking pictures on Instagram.

The actress set the internet ablaze with her new photos wherein she could be seen sporting a new hairstyle.

Looking gorgeous as ever, Ayeza stunned in tight curls.

She was dressed in a black and white polka dots shirt which she paired with bold red lips.

In the caption, she advised her fans to eat clean in order to keep fit and healthy.

"I don’t have to starve myself or eat only ‘salads’. I never thought i could eat spaghetti, burgers, pastas and deserts all while staying fit," Ayeza wrote.



"Going strong with my meal plan from @getfitathletic. It’s so easy and so much fun to follow because all my favourite foods are included," she added.



















