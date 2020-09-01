Aamir Khan receives 12 kicks from barber while recording hilarious scene in ‘PK’: BTS video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s film PK, released in 2014, and is among one of the best films of the actor’s career.



The film collected over INR 800 crores at the box office.

Aamir Khan is called Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood and the reason is he does every single scene of the film with perfection.

A throwback behind-the-scene video of Aamir Khan where he is recording a hilarious scene of pulling out the pyjamas of the fat barber has resurfaced and is circulating on the social media.

It took almost 10-12 retakes for Aamir to get a perfect shot.

During this single hilarious scene of the movie, Mr Perfectionist received 12 kicks from the barber.

According to Indian media, the cast and crew were in splits while shooting the scene.