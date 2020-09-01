Prince Harry plans to return to UK in 2021

Prince Harry, who last visited UK with wife Meghan Markle and his son Archie in March this year, is planning to return to his hometown next year in winter.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie recently moved to $14 million Californian mansion in July. They have been living abroad since November 2019 after they resigned from Royal duties.

Prince Harry, during a video call with the members of the Rugby Football League, said that he wants to return to UK to watch upcoming World Cup.

He said, “We have got a whole Rugby League World Cup in 2021, so, I definitely plan on coming back.”

It may be noted here that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s exit deal will be reviewed by the Buckingham Palace in the spring of 2021.

While the rugby world cup is set to be held from October 23 to November 27, 2021.

During the video call, Prince Harry did not confirm his plan whether he will see the royal family during his 2021 visit.

He also did not mention whether Meghan and son Archie will also join him.

In January this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they will step back as ‘senior’ royals and work to become financially independent.

In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan had also said they plan to split their time between the UK and North America.