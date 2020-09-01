close
Mon Aug 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 1, 2020

Ertugrul: Halime Sultan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 01, 2020

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic on Monday treated her fans with a brand new picture of herself.

The actress who plays Halime Sultan in historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" looked stunning in the picture with her friend.

According to the Turkish language caption accompanying Esra's picture, the woman posing for camera with her is close to the actress' heart.



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz