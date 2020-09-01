Ertugrul: Halime Sultan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic on Monday treated her fans with a brand new picture of herself.
The actress who plays Halime Sultan in historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" looked stunning in the picture with her friend.
According to the Turkish language caption accompanying Esra's picture, the woman posing for camera with her is close to the actress' heart.