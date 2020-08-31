Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in latest beach photos

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who has resumed shooting of her projects amid the 'new normal', looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos from the beach.



The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and shared a few dazzling pictures of herself at the beach. In the photos, Sara could be seen sporting a white crop top and denim shorts.

She captioned the endearing post, “Monday Morning Mood.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans and within a short time it has garnered thousands of hearts.



Earlier, Sara, who spent her quality time with family amid the coronavirus pandemic, shared with fans that she has resumed shooting in the 'new normal.'

The actress shared a picture of a camera from the sets and revealed that she has resumed shooting.

Sara Ali Khan wrote with a heart emoticon, “Finally, back to the first love of my life.”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Katrik Aaryan. The film hit the screens in February 2020.

The actress will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.